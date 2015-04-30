Abdullah Gul: Double standards observed in Karabakh issue

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, there is no stability in the Caucasus. The reason for this is the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh". Report informs, it was said by the former President of Turkey Abdullah Gul during his speech at the University of ADA.

According to him, the 20-year activity of OSCE Minsk Group, unfortunately, did not produce results. "We want the Caucasus not to be a wall, but to link Europe and Asia. For that end the conflict should be resolved".

A. Gul also noted that there are double standards in the conflict, which, in his opinion, makes it impossible to continue the conflict, "When the conflict began in the Ukraine, the international community has expressed its position on this issue, however, but remained silent to the Karabakh conflict.We see the development of Azerbaijan, but we want it to develop and spread beyond the region, and for this it is necessary to resolve this conflict".