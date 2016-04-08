​Abdullah Gul: Armenia’s aggressive actions create serious security risks

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'As we see in the incidents caused by Armenia’s aggressive actions, the Nagorno-Karabakh issue continues to create an increasing loss of lives as well as serious security risks'.

Report informs, the former president of Turkey, Abdullah Gul writes in his paper posted in Turkish Hürriyet Daily.

"The continued invasion of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region also damages peace and prosperity in the North Caucasus, which suffers from a number of frozen disputes.. In recent days, as we see in the incidents caused by Armenia’s aggressive actions, the Nagorno-Karabakh issue continues to create an increasing loss of lives as well as serious security risks", says Gul.

"On this occasion, I pray for God’s mercy and grace on the martyred Azerbaijani brothers, my condolences to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and the martyrs’ relatives, and I wish for all those injured to recover quickly".

In his view, the continued occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia is totally unacceptable.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh issue should be resolved by taking the U.N. Security Council’s relevant resolutions into account in peaceful ways and on the basis of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity".

Ex-president welcomed the decision taken by the parties of the ceasefire, assessing it as a positive.

"The recent ceasefire declaration is a positive development, but as long as the aforementioned occupation doesn’t end and Armenia doesn’t abandon its aggressive actions, the risk of similar clashes taking place against will persist. Turkey will continue supporting Azerbaijan in a brotherly way until this illegal occupation and seizure ends", Gul stated.