A year passes since April clashes

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today is an anniversary of the April clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia (including Armenian separatists).

Report informs, a year passed since lthe April battles which ended with a victory of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Thus, Armenians have intensively violated ceasefire, since middle of March 2016. Starting from the night of April 1 to 2, all frontline positions of the Azerbaijani army and settlements underwent intensive fire by the enemy. As a result, Armenians committed armed sabotages on the contact line of the troops from April 2 to 5. Civilian population also was attacked during the provocations. Azerbaijani servicemen were martyred in these events, as well as civilians were among dead and injured.

Azerbaijani army returned fire on the Armenian positions during the battles, over 2000 hectares of lands have been liberated by fast counter-attack and more areas taken under control from operational viewpoint. In order to defend Horadiz city from the enemy's threat, "Lele tepe" height of strategic importance in the direction of Fuzuli region was taken under control by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. 320 Armenian servicemen were killed in the clashes, over 500 injured.

On April 19, 2016, a group of Azerbaijani servicemen were awarded high honorary titles, orders and medals under relevant orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for specially distinguishing with heroism and bravery while preservation of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, prevention of armed provocations of Armenian occupants, committed on the contact line of the troops from April 2 to 5, 2016 as well as the enemy's attacks toward the civilians.

Currently, restoration works are being carried out in the freed areas, for return of the residents to their ancestral lands.