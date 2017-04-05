A group of international students and media representatives visit Jojug Marjanli

© Report.az

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, organized by the Ministry of Education, a group of international students of Azerbaijani higher institutions as well media representatives have paid a visit to the liberated Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil region.

Report informs, main purpose of the visit is to show the atrocities committed by Armenians in Jojug Marjanli village, demonstrate determination to return Azerbaijani lands as well as inform the participants on the works carried out according to the order of the head of state on restoration of the village.

The participants will be familiar with construction works of a new school in the liberated Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil region and plant trees.

During the visit, meeting will be organized with management of military command in the area and ANAMA representatives.