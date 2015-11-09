A citizen of Armenia detained on contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ An Armenian citizen has been detained on the line of contact, Report informs Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“An Armenian citizen, preliminary identified as Lusine Qukasovna Abovyan, a resident of Savarsharan village, Noyemberyan, born in 1942, has been detained by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces as she violated Azerbaijani-Armenian state border by trying to cross it in the direction of Tovuz district.”

“The detained Armenian citizen will be treated in accordance with the rules set by the international law. She will be returned to the Armenian side shortly after the execution of relevant procedures,” the Ministry added.