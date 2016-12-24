 Top
    Bus carrying servicemen from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh burns

    Incident took place near Yeraskhavan village of Ararat district

    Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ A bus, carrying servicemen to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh, burned in Armenia.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, the incident took place near Yeraskhavan village of Ararat district, Armenia on December 23 at around 16:00.

    No dead in the fire. According to witnesses, military personal belongings, clothes and the bus completely burnt.

    Spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan confirmed the incident, however, declined to give further information.

