Armenians violated ceasefire 71 times within a day

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 71 times within a day by using 82 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was informed by the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Merzili, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Veysalli villages of Fizuli region,well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Goygol, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 80 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.