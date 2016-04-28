8 residents of Aghdam district injured, 1 killed as a result of ceasefire violation by Armenians - LIST

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ 8 residents of Aghdam region injured, one died as a result of ceasefire violation and artillery shelling by Armenians from April 27 night.

Report was told at Aghdam Region Executive Power.

Resident of Chamanli village of the region Mustafayev Famil Ali, born in 1966, has died.

The injured people listed below:

1. Abdullayev Anar Nizami, 1975, Chamanli village;

2. Rahimov Zahid Valish, 1985, Chamanli village;

3. Huseynov Ali Museyib, 1943, Chamanli village;

4. Karimov Sirdash Shukur, 1962, Chamanli village;

5. Mammadov Adil Musdu, 1955, Chamanli village;

6. Mammadov Elnur Polu, 1978, Afatli village;

7. Garayev Elgiz Elbrus, 1985, Garadaghlı village;

8. Imanov Mahammadali Soltan, 1963, Zangishalı village (contusion).

The wounded persons have been taken to the regional central hospital. Condition of most of them is moderately to severe.

In addition, 11 cows killed in 'Garamal' farm, 19 injured. 17 houses damaged in Afatli village, 2 completely destroyed. As well as 3 houses damaged in Chamanli village, 1 completely destroyed, 1 vehicle fell into disrepair, 1 horse and 1 cow killed. In Garadaghli village, 27 houses damaged, 5 destroyed. In Zangishali village, 8 houses damaged, 1 burned, 1 store and 2 houses destroyed.

Notably, according to the information spread by Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, beginning from April 27 evening to April 28 04.00 am, Armenian armed forces fired settlements in Tartar and Aghdam regions as well our positions using 60, 82 and 120 mm mortars as well as 122 mm D-30 howitzers. Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired only military facilities of the enemy as adequate response.