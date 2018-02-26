63 trees planted to commemorate 63 children killed in Khojaly genocide

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ A tree-planting event has been held under “Justice for Khojaly” campaign.

Report informs, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the event which saw the planting of 63 trees to commemorate the 63 children who were killed by the Armenians in Khojaly genocide.

The event was co-organized by IDEA Public Union and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children`s Affairs in partnership with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Sabunchu Region Executive Authority.

Participants of the event first observed a minute of silence for the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva and others then planted 63 evergreen cypress trees to pay tribute to the 63 children who were massacred by the Armenians in the town of Khojaly 26 years ago.

Among the participants of the event were 120 children who attend the Fourth Nationwide Children`s Forum, as well as foreign children studying and living in Azerbaijan.