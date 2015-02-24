51 members of Lithuanian Seimas receive application on Khojaly genocide

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ 51 members of Lithuanian Seimas received the application on Khojaly genocide.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs . They expressed the deepest condolences to the Azerbaijani government and peoples and condemned any crime against humanity in the application. It was also noted that the Republic of Lithuania always supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and calls on withdrawing aggressive forces from the occupied territory of Azerbaijan.

26 MPs of those who signed the appeal are the members of the Social Democratic Party that makes up the majority in the ruling coalition in Seimas.

The application was posted on the website of Seimas.