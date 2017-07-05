5 Armenian servicemen killed, 4 injured last night

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ 5 servicemen of Armenian armed forces were killed, 4 injured as a result of tension on the frontline last night.

Report informs, one of the Armenian active pages posted on social network.

According to report, 5 dead and 4 wounded servicemen were taken to Khankendi hospital, names of the dead and wounded are being identified currently.

"For what purpose the Armenian defence ministry's command hides the truth from the people together with this regime. After the ongoing tension on the frontline, it was reported that the army hasn't suffered any losses. They did so also during the April battles. The command of the army changed, but nothing has changed regarding losses", the information says.

It was also noted that massive poisoning occurred among military servicemen in one of military units in Aghdere (Mardakert).