    Three Armenian militants wounded in the occupied Azerbaijani territories

    Condition of one wounded is critical

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Three Armenian militants wounded during skirmish as a result of ceasefire violation by Armenians in occupied Azerbaijani territories.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Chief of Military-Medical Office of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Colonel Kamavor Khachatryan said.

    According to the information, condition of one of the injured is critical.

    Notably, Armenian militant Hayk Samvelovich Minasyan, born in 1996, has been neutralized during skirmish as a result of ceasefire violation by Armenians last night.

