20 Armenian servicemen killed on frontline

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The information on so-called sabotage committed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces spread by the Armenian media is not true and all of them is disinformation. On March 19, about 20 Armenian servicemen were killed and wounded on the front defense of Azerbaijan by Azerbaijani soldiers and officers as a result of the fight occurred on the frontline." Report informs referring to the statement of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Defense Ministry purposely hides the information about the number of losses and unsuccessful military operations fearing of the anger of killed soldiers' mothers against military-political leadership of the country and tries to distract public opinion.

'Addressing the staff of tank units of Azerbaijan Armed Forces, Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov responded to provocations of the Armenians who aggravate the situation on the frontline recently and said that the enemy should clearly understand that they broke into a foreign land and the only way to stay alive is to withdraw occupied territories soon. Otherwise, any movement of the enemy on the frontline will be prevented by our military servicemen more ruthless and it will be a fatal blow', the ministry declares.

Defense Ministry stated that the approval materials on the fight on the frontline will be additionally provided.