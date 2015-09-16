Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 125 times by using 60 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili, Kamarli, Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Dovekh, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, Berkaber village of Ijevan region. Also, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan, Talysh villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Merzili, Javahirli, Shuraabad, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili villages of Jabrail region as well as at the unnamed heights of Khojavand, Fizuli, Goygol, Goranboy and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 186 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.