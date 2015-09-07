Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 103 times within a day by using 80-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region and unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber, Pavakar villages of Ijevan region. In addition Azerbaijani positions located in Kamarli, Farahli villages of Gazakh region took fire from the positions located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region. Also, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh, Tapqaraqoyunlu, Gulistan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Merzili, Garagashli, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashagy Abdurrahmanli, Ashagy Veyselli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces 153 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.