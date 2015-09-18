Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 91 times within a day by using 60 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gaymagli village of Gazakh region from positions located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region and at the unnamed heights of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Talysh, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Giziloba, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Kengerli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail regionas well as at the unnamed heights of Goranbo, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 146 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.