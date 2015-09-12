Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 70 times within a day, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry informed Report, that Armenian armed forces, which are located in the Parakavar village of Ijevan region of Armenia, fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in the Kokhnagyshlag village of Agstafa region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near the Chilaburt and Chayly villages of Tartar, Talysh villages of Goranboy region, Gulustan, Merzili, Javahirli, the Novruzlu village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Horadiz, and Goranboy villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, well as at the unnamed heights of Khojavand, Fizuli, Goygol, Goranboy and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 137 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.