Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 97 times within a day, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Giziloba, Goyarkh, Chayli, Agdam villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Merzili, Javahirli, Namirli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili villages of Jabrail regions well as at the unnamed heights of Khojavand, Fizuli, Goranboy, Goygol regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 118 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.