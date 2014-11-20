Ziyafat Asgarov:"OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' statement on shooting down helicopter in neutral zone is provocation against Azerbaijan"

Baku. 20 November.REPORT.AZ/ "OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' statement on shooting down helicopter in the neutral zone is the provocation against Azerbaijan," the first deputy chairman Ziyafat Asgarov said it in the meeting of parliament, Report informs.

He stated that Azerbaijan has a serious problem like Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "The main reason for my statement is the OSCE co-chairs' meaningless statement. After the statement on the helicopter, they said that currently, the helicopter is in the neutral zone. I consider it completely absurd and illogical. The area belongs to Azerbaijan. Therefore, the area cannot be considered as a neutral zone. OSCE Minsk Group member states adopted the sovereignty of Azerbaijan by recognizing the territorial integrity several times. What does the concept of neutral zone mean after all?! So, the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is provocative, illogical and meaningless."