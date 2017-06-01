 Top
    Ziyafat Asgarov: 300,000 children among 1 million refugees and IDPs in Azerbaijan

    First Deputy Speaker: Azerbaijan is exposed to aggression of neighboring Armenia
    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan is exposed to aggression of neighboring Armenia”.

    Report informs, First Deputy Speaker of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Ziyafat Asgarov said at the meeting of European Council Parliamentary Assembly Commission on Social Issues, Health and Sustainable Development held in Baku.

    He told that Armenia occupied 20% of Azerbaijan’s territories and we have more than 1 million refugees and internally displaced people (IDP): “300,000 of them are children”. 

