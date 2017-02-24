Zeynab Khanlarova: We have to fight to liberate our lands

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ “For many years everybody talks. What these are for? We talk and listen ourselves.”

Report informs, Zeynab Khanlarova told in today’s plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament). She told that we must not wait to liberate our lands: “I don’t understand negotiations, discussions that they don’t listen. We have to fight to liberate our lands. We have numerous martyrs during last 25 years. Why should it be so?! We must not wait action of OSCE Minsk group. Armenians broke into our house. It is better to die once, than every time. Every time when I get news on martyrs, I feel like I lost my sons. How long should we tolerate? They are enemies of Muslims. Why should we ask permission?

Milli Majlis Vice-Speaker Bahar Muradova told that decision on war is the competence of Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev: “Azerbaijan President prepares to war, along with conducting negotiations. Zeynab Khanlarova is a member of Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform. I think that Zeynab khanum talks within frame of peace position. We must not be pessimistic in this issue”.