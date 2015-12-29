Zakir Hasanov: We'll start year 2016 with 'Karabakh territory will be a torment of hell for Armenian occupants' slogan

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel-general Zakir Hasanov congratulated the staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Report informs, the greeting declares as follows:

"Dear officers, warrant officers, non-commissioned officers, ensigns, sergeants, soldiers and sailors!

I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

In Azerbaijan, the basics of conservation and support of national and spiritual values, stability, development of tolerance were laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Thanks to the extensive work carried out by Supreme Commander, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the international prestige of Azerbaijan grows, economics and other areas are in the process of dynamic development, living standards in the field of defense is improved, Azerbaijan has achieved great success, we have further strengthened our independence.

Ceasefire is violated on Azerbaijan-Armenia border every day. Our positions are intensively fired, but Azerbaijani soldier is vigilant and steadfast in defense of motherland. The enemy is silenced by response fire, provocations planned by invaders are revealed in advance, as a result of preventive measures, enemy suffers significant losses from manpower and military equipment. Revenge of those killed in the fights is taken ten times more and it will continue in the future.

I believe that you will justify this confidence and trust with your service to the motherland, people and state, be always ready to the orders of Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the sake of security of our country, defense of our lands, and will make glad our people with victory news in 2016 year, which will begin with slogan of 'Karabakh territory will be a torment of hell for Armenian occupants'.

On the eve of holidays, we commemorate memory of martyrs with respect and esteem, heartily congratulate their parents, family members, soldiers lost their health for the motherland, war and Armed Forces veterans as well as staff serving on the contact line, combat duty, guard service, in the composition of peacekeeping forces in foreign countries, wish good health, happiness and success in their service.

Contact line with the enemy is always under the control of Azerbaijan Armed Forces. Now provocations of invaders are preventing and to be prevented later on.

I wish 2016 will be year of realization of your expectations. Wish you good health, long life, happiness and success in your service.

Happy Your Holidays, Azerbaijani Soldiers!