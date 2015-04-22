Zakir Hasanov: Personnel on the frontline instructed to destroy any military moving objects

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 22 Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Minister brought to the A. Kasprzyk's attention the fact of Armenian occupation of our territories.

The Minister said that official Yerevan refuses to peace negotiations and aggravates the situation at the front: "The enemy, having suffered numerous losses, using mortars and heavy weapons, strikes on Human Settlements, non-military targets and shelling Azerbaijani civilians. Armed Forces of Azerbaijan every time give a fitting rebuff to the enemy. Personnel on the frontline instructed to destroy any military moving objects, and this order is executed unconditionally.

Crime military-political regime in Armenia keeps people in an information vacuum, trying to hide losses and sends young people under the bullets in this senseless war.

As the President of Azerbaijan,Supreme Commander-in-Chief of theArmed Forces Ilham Aliyev noted, the only way to resolve the conflict is liberation of our territories from invaders.

The enemy must realize that our way is right.Azerbaijani armed forces are always ready to destroy the invader.

We can fulfill this missionhonorably, as our army has a rich arsenal, quality and modern weapons both domestic and foreign", said the Minister of Defense.

An exchange of views on the current situation held on the frontline at the meeting, the results of monitoring and ways to resolve the conflict were discussed.