    Zakir Hasanov meets with Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on May 23.

    During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the current situation at the contact line of the troops, the results of the monitoring and the settlement of the conflict.

