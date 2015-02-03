Zakir Hasanov discusses situation on frontline with Andrzej Kasprzyk

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office. Report informs referring to the official website of the ministry.

The situation on the contact line between the troops, the result of monitoring, the solution of Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed.