 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zakir Hasanov discusses situation on frontline with Andrzej Kasprzyk

    The solution of Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office. Report informs referring to the official website of the ministry.

    The situation on the contact line between the troops, the result of monitoring, the solution of Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi