Zakir Hasanov discusses situation on frontline with Andrzej Kasprzyk

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office. Report informs referring to the official website of the ministry.
The situation on the contact line between the troops, the result of monitoring, the solution of Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed.
Samirə AbdullayevaNews Author