    Zakir Hasanov discusses situation on contact line with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 2, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA), Stephane Visconti (France) and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzhej Kasprzyk, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the latest situation on the line of confrontation of the troops and the prospects for negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

