Zakir Hasanov discusses with the OSCE delegate return of Azerbaijani soldier's corpse

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Current situation on line of confrontation of troops and ceasefire violations discussed in the meeting.

Minister of Defence stressed importance of implementation of certain and more strict measures for return of corpse of a soldier Gurbanov Chingiz Salman, killed while preventing the enemy's provocation on the state border on December 29 last year.

Ambassador A.Kasprzyk expressed confidence that additional measures will be taken in this direction in the short term and the issue will be resolved soon.