Zakir Hasanov: Contact line with the enemy is always under the control of Azerbaijan Armed Forces

Baku. December 29. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel-general Zakir Hasanov congratulated the staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year. Report informs, the greeting declares as follows:

"Dear officers, warrant officers, non-commissioned officers, ensigns, sergeants, soldiers and sailors!

I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

In Azerbaijan, the basics of conservation and support of national and spiritual values, stability, development of tolerance were laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Thanks to the extensive work carried out by Supreme Commander, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the international prestige of Azerbaijan grows, economics and other areas are in the process of dynamic development, living standards in the field of defense is improved, Azerbaijan has achieved great success, we have further strengthened our independence.

Contact line with the enemy is always under the control of Azerbaijan Armed Forces. Now provocations of invaders are preventing and to be prevented later on.

I wish 2015 will be year of realization of your expectations. Wish you good health, long life, happiness and success in your service.

Happy Holidays!