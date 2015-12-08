Zakir Hasanov: 'Armenians suffered many losses, but try to hide them'

'Armenian military and political leadership attempted to create tension, carry out sabotage in frontline region during recent days for the purpose to take advantage of complicated situation in the region'

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Aurelia Bouchez, newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Azerbaijan.

Report was told in press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Defense Minister wished success to Ambassador in her diplomatic activity.

Mentioning regional situation, Minister stated that Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, lasting for many years despite operation of international organizations, is main threat for regional stability.

French diplomat expressed her gratitude for warm reception, emphasized availability of broad prespectives for development of cooperation between two countries in different fields and stated that will assist for expansion of bilateral relations during period of activity.

During meeting, concrete issues were discussed on perspectives of Azerbaijan-France relations, expansion of military, military education and military-technical cooperation, application of technologies in military as well as space industry field, expansion of collaboration of several companies producing defense products.