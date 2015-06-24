Zakir Hasanov: Armenia involves mercenaries of Lebanon and Syria to military operations

Baku. 24 June .REPORT.AZ/ The aggravation of accidents in the front line in summer of 2014, the destruction of Armenian air forces' Mi-24 helicopter in the direction of Aghdam region in November, the destruction of provocation plans of the Armenian armed forces which had a large number of loss of manpower proved again that our army has enough power."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said.

He noted that Armenia tries to hide losses, but Azerbaijan is fully aware of the situation in the occupied territories. "The situation is very sorrowful in Armenia and at the occupied territories.

Criminal Armenian regime and its leaders are guilty. A shortage of soldiers has reached the level where Armenian side is placing civilians to guard positions. In addition, mercenaries from different countries including the Middle East - Lebanon and Syria are involved into the military operations."