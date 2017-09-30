 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zakir Garalov: Criminal case will be launched against people, illegally visiting Nagorno-Karabakh regardless of identity

    Prosecutor General: We will prosecute them in all countries
    © Report/Elshan Baba

    Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Unfortunately, a group of Turkish citizens have disregarded our territorial integrity and visited Nagorno-Karabakh, occupied by Armenian invaders".

    Report informs, Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov told reporters.

    He said that the Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a criminal case against the persons immediately after receiving relevant information and they were entered into the international wanted list: "The visit of these persons is not stand of the Republic of Turkey. They are known for pro-Armenian stands and support PKK, propagate establishment of an independent Kurdish state. Criminal case will be launched against the people, illegally visiting Nagorno-Karabakh no matter who and we will prosecute them in all countries". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi