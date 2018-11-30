Zakharova: Russian Foreign Minister will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Milan

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the process of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement during the bilateral meetings on the margins of the upcoming ministerial meeting of OSCE in Milan on December 6-7, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Report, she said Lavrov's speech during the ministerial meeting will cover the agenda of the OSCE structure, particularly, the issues directly involving Russia.

"Certainly, there will be the bilateral meetings which I mentioned. During those meetings this problem (of Nagorno-Karabakh -ed.) will be discussed more extensively. And certainly, some concrete steps and proposals in this direction may be shaped up there, " Zakharova said.