 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zakharova: Russia will try to intensify Karabakh settlement process in 2017

    'We will try to accelerate normalization process'

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will continue to work on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in 2017.

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a weekly press briefing.

    "We continue our efforts as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. Therefore, we will do our best to ensure that the process of normalization does not stop, but rather intensified", M. Zaharova said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi