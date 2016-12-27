Zakharova: Russia will try to intensify Karabakh settlement process in 2017

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will continue to work on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in 2017.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a weekly press briefing.

"We continue our efforts as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. Therefore, we will do our best to ensure that the process of normalization does not stop, but rather intensified", M. Zaharova said.