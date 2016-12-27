Zakharova: Russia will try to intensify Karabakh settlement process in 2017

https://report.az/storage/news/15f5c461d2294b09c9b690fb6317f0ae/b27f14df-b95c-4feb-a0cf-8d793d090e5e_292.jpg
Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will continue to work on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in 2017.
Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a weekly press briefing.
"We continue our efforts as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. Therefore, we will do our best to ensure that the process of normalization does not stop, but rather intensified", M. Zaharova said.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author