Zakharova: Russia will continue efforts in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia intends to continue its mediating mission in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in cooperation with other co-chairing states of the OSCE Minsk Group, and on the basis of provisions set forth in the five joint statements of Russian, United States and French presidents.

Report informs, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova stated at the weekly briefing.

She said that these documents refer to the inadmissibility of a military solution to the problem, calling for Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve issues without use of force.

"In parallel within the framework of approaches agreed by the three leaders, Russia's independent efforts will be continued, taking into account especially close relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia, which allow frank exchange of views on key issues," she added.