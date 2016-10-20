Zakharova: Russia welcomes Turkey's active participation in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia welcomes Turkey's active participation as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at today's briefing.

"Russia can only welcome it, if the Minsk Group members will play a constructive role in the conflict settlement (Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - Ed.)" , M.Zaharova said.

According to her, the main task of the OSCE Minsk Group members is to be active and make a constructive contribution to the Karabakh conflict settlement.