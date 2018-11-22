Zakharova: Russia welcomes meetings between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/c68fd8104aaf00f81cff083bc4476934/144d10f6-c434-41c2-9d61-eba06c9ff749_292.jpg

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ If Baku and Yerevan agree on a meeting of foreign ministers, then Russia can only welcome such contacts, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Report informs that Zakharova spoke at a briefing commenting on the proposal of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to hold the next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Milan in early December.

"We would welcome another round of such a meeting if the parties agree to hold it. But it is the sovereign right of every state to make such decisions on holding corresponding meetings. If the meeting in Milan takes place and be constructive, it can only be welcomed," Zakharova said.

Speaking about Armenia's refusal to exchange prisoners of war with the Azerbaijani side within the framework of the proposal of the International Committee of the Red Cross, she stressed that Russia welcomes any agreements of the parties that are in line with the main task of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"But the arrangements involve agreement and work to achieve solutions. The initiative is wonderful, but it needs to be worked out to turn it into an agreement", the spokesperson said.