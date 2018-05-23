 Top
    Zakharova: Russia always played very active role in settlement of Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has always played a very active role in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

    "There is no will to play a violin according to the number order. There is a desire, nevertheless, to bring the settlement closer to those ways that are recognized as civilized and have really been tested for their effectiveness, "Zakharova added.

    She stressed that Russia will actively play a role in the settlement "in close contact with all parties."

