    Zakharova: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to meet with representatives of Baku and Yerevan

    Meeting of foreign ministers of two countries to be held before end of year

    Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ The co-chairs of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) plan to hold a meeting by the end of the year with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian.

    Report informs citing TASS, Spokesperson for Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

    "Taking into account results of the Geneva summit on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, the co-chairs of the Minsk Group plan to organize a meeting with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia before the end of the year", she said, adding that other contacts on the issue are not excluded. 

