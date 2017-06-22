Zakharova: Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is constantly on agenda of Russia's efforts

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The statement of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group reflects both Russia's position and recent assessments of what is happening in the region."

Report informs, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to her, topic of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is constantly on the agenda of efforts of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Touching upon the issue of whether the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed at the recent meeting of the Russian and French foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov and Jean-Ives le Drian, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that this subject was not discussed in detail.