Zakharova: Contacts between Baku and Yerevan are the right way forward

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ / “Russia welcomes political contacts between Baku and Yerevan that have been recently held at various levels,” Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Report informs that during the briefing she commented on the meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers in Paris.

"Our position on this issue (Nagorno Karabakh settlement-ed.) is unchanged and has not sustained any change," Zakharova said.

According to her, the Russian side performs its mediatory function honestly and qualitatively.

" We welcome the political contacts between Baku and Yerevan that have recently been held at various levels. We heard constructive assessments made by the official capitals regarding this issue. We believe that this is the right way forward," the spokesperson said.