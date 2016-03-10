Yushchenko: No conclusions were drawn from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The conflict in the Donbass is a kink of instability in Europe. This is the format of a geopolitical conflict, and national efforts are not enough instruments there."

Report informs, former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko told reporters at the IV Global Forum in Baku.

"It is very important that Europe has learned to respond in a timely manner and was brave. We must learn to respond to local challenges that they do not evolve into global", he added.

Former Ukrainian President expressed regret that no conclusions have been drawn from the Nagorno-Karabakh, Abkhazian, South Ossetian and Transdniestrian conflicts: "We understand that Russia is behind all these conflicts."