​Yerlan Karin: Nazarbayev raises Nagorno-Karabakh issue on the agenda of various meetings

Astana. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ "At the time, Kazakhstan has made a lot of efforts aimed at reaching an agreement on the Karabakh conflict, and, anyway, the Kazakh President Nazarbayev raises this issue on the agenda of various meetings".

The Head of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies Yerlan Karin stated this to Report, speaking about the role that Kazakhstan could play in solving the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

According to him, the parties themselves must make an effort to resolve the conflict: "Kazakhstan's efforts are aimed mainly at reducing the impact of any extraneous factors".

Karin also said that Kazakhstan could become a place for dialogue between the West and Russia, "I have made a research and it was found that after the escalation of the tense situation between the West and Russia, the President Nazarbayev held telephone conversations with Putin in connection with the Ukrainian crisis and then with Minsk, Ankara and Brussels".

He also noted that, despite the efforts of Belarus in this regard, the official Minsk had no access to Western partners: "We need this conflict to be resolved peacefully. We have a relevant position in this regard".