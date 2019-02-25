Leyla Abdullayeva: Work underway on meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ The work on the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Zograb Mnatsakanyan is underway with the venue and date yet to be set, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at a briefing, Report informs.

"The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is on the agenda," Abdullayeva said.

She noted that this issue was discussed during the recent visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region.

"The exact venue and date of the ministerial meeting are yet to be set," she noted.