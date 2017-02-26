Witness of Khojaly tragedy Leonid Kravets: In helicopter I saw military finished off those who alive

Kyiv. 26 February. REPORT.AZ / "I am a professional soldier, but was shocked by what I saw in Khojaly 25 years ago." Ukrainian pilot Leonid Kravets told the Kyiv bureau of Report about the events in Khojaly he witnessed.

“I could not believe my own eyes, there were so many corpses. In helicopter, I saw the military came and finished off those who are alive. Immediately flew and reported to the command. After that, officials arrived and asked to tell them all. Then they sent with me 6-7 journalists to take pictures of all, because it was impossible to believe in this horror by words", said Leonid Kravets.