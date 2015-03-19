William Lahue: NATO is interested in stability and peaceful resolution of conflicts

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ "NATO provides the political support to other international organizations such as the OSCE in order to support the peaceful resolution of conflicts. The purpose of NATO in ensuring security is the security in the member countries of the Alliance in the first place. The Alliance is not directly involved in the peace talks on the settlement of conflicts" .

Report informs, NATO liason officer to the Southern Caucasus, William Lahue said it to the journalists.

"According to the Charter of NATO, the Alliance guarantees the protection of member countries. Of course, NATO is interested in stability in the world, especially in neighboring countries. Because we maintain strong relationships with our partners, including Azerbaijan," he said and added that the cooperation with Azerbaijan is also directed to the spread of stability and security.

"If we talk about the conflicts in the case of occurrence of a new conflict, the North Atlantic Alliance will make a decision, if it is needed for a direct involvement", he added.