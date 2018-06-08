William Gil: Since beginning of Karabakh conflict, US allocated more than $ 120 million dollars to refugees

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Since the beginning of Nagorno - Karabakh conflict , the US has allocated more than $ 120 million to Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs.

Report informs, Chargé d'Affaires of US to Azerbaijan, William Gil told the journalists.

"The US, as a co-chair country of the OSCE Minsk group, is working to establish a dialogue between the parties to find ways of peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict," he said.

At the same time, according to W. Gil, while the conflict continues, refugees and internally displaced persons have their own needs, and they must be provided.

"We are glad that we are carrying out successful activities in this direction," he concluded.