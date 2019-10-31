 Top

Turkish FM: We will make more efforts this year to solve the Karabakh problem

"We stand for diplomatic settlement of the occupied Azerbaijani lands within the relevant resolutions of UN Security Council," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

Report informs that he spoke at the 6th Mediation Conference in Istanbul.

Answering the question of the Azerbaijani journalist regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Çavuşoğlu said: “We support the Nagorno-Karabakh problem and the diplomatic resolution of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan within the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Council of Europe. We will make more efforts this year.”

