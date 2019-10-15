Turkish President: We will do our best to ensure Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

 Top

We will do our best to ensure Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

"We will do our best to ensure Azerbaijan's territorial integrity," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Report informs that he spoke at the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Baku.

"As a result of Armenia's occupation of the ancestral territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno Karabakh and surrounding areas, more than 1 million people live the lives of refugees and internally displaced persons, " the Turkish President said.

