Turkey's ambassador to France: "We can not talk about reconciliation with Armenia until Azerbaijani lands are liberated from occupation" - EXCLUSIVE

"We can not talk about reconciliation with Armenia until Azerbaijani lands are liberated from occupation," Turkey's Ambassador to France Ismail Hakki Musa told Report.

According to him, Turkey demands the unconditional withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan: "Official Ankara remains in the same position today. Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan and remains under occupation. 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory was occupied by Armenia. It is impossible to reconcile with official Yerevan unless the Azerbaijani lands are liberated from occupation. "

The ambassador also touched upon the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "So far, a number of meetings and discussions have been held between the Azerbaijani and Armenian officials to solve the conflict. We support the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and hope that results of the talks held on resolving the conflict of will be successful. Turkey will accept whatever Azerbaijan considers relevant for the settlement of the conflict. What Azerbaijan considers relevant, it also concerns to Turkey. Azerbaijan’s sorrow is our sorrow, as well as their happiness is our happiness.”

Musa emphasized that Turkey has always supported and supports Azerbaijan not only in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, but also on other issues: "Azerbaijan defends Turkey and its position in the international events where Turkey does not participate. If Azerbaijan does not attend such events, then Turkey acts in this position and defends Azerbaijan’s interests. The two countries enjoy historical, cultural, and neighborly relations, and at the same time, they cooperate in particularly great and important projects. "