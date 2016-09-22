Warlick: We look forward to progress on key issues of Karabakh settlement

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs look forward to progress on key issues of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Report informs, co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States James Warlick has posted on his Twitter page.

"Meetings with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh peace have concluded in New York. We look forward to progress on key issues of the settlement”, the diplomat wrote.

Notably, the meetings were held on the sidelines of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly.